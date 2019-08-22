Make any TV smart with Roku Express HD for just $24 (20% off)

Walmart is offering the Roku Express HD Streaming Stick for $24 with free in-store pickup. Also at Amazon for $1 more. This is down 20% from its regular going rate and matches our last mention. If your TV doesn’t have built-in Netflix or Hulu, this is a must. You’ll be able to stream your favorite movies and TV shows by adding this budget-friendly HDMI-based stick to your home theater setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Considering that Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick is $30 on sale right now, the Roku Express HD is among the best value out there for a streaming media player.

Depending on how your home theater is set up, plugging the Roku Express HD directly into your TV might be a no-go. If that’s the case, grab this HDMI extender for $6 Prime shipped and enjoy extra freedom from tight spaces.

Roku Express Streaming Media Player features:

Simple setup with an included High Speed HDMI Cable

Easy-to-use remote, intuitive navigation

500,000+ movies and TV episodes, with voice search across 1,000+ top channels. Plus, catch hit movies, popular shows and more with no subscription or fees on The Roku Channel

Tons of streaming services available. From movies and series

