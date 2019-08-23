Backcountry’s Work Hard Play Hard Event takes up to 50% off Oakley, more

Backcounty’s Work Hard Play Hard Event offers up to 50% off top brands including Patagonia, The North Face, Oakley and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for women is The North Face Tech Glacier Pullover that’s currently marked down to just $27 and originally was priced at $55. This pullover is a great option to wear now during end of summer bonfires or layered under jackets or vests in the winter. It also has a timeless design and is available in four versatile color options. Head below the jump to find more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sorel Madson Moc Toe Boots $135 (Orig. $180)
- Oakley Chainlink Polarized Sunglasses $125 (Orig. $190)
- Patagonia Stretch Board Shorts $49 (Orig. $79)
- Black Diamond Light Hybrid Jacket $115 (Orig. $229)
- The North Face Drew Peak Hoodie $52 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Organic Cotton Quilted Pullover $60 (Orig. $99)
- The North Face Tech Glacier Pullover $27 (Orig. $55)
- Patagonia Retro Pile Vest $75 (Orig. $119)
- Columbia Tipson Pass Jacket $60 (Orig. $100)
- Black Diamond Liquid Point Jacket $100 (Orig. $249)
Finally, REI’s Labor Day SaIe is offering up to 40% off top brands including The North Face, Marmot and more.
