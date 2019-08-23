Score DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro for $1,159 with our exclusive discount (Orig. $1,499)

- Aug. 23rd 2019 2:30 pm ET

Exclusive
0

Wellbots is back with another exclusive offer for 9to5Toys readers, this time discounting the certified refurbished DJI Mavic 2 Pro Quadcopter to $1,159 shipped when code FLYWITH9TO5 has been applied at checkout. Having originally sold for $1,499, it still fetches as much at Best Buy as well as B&H. It’s also one of the few drones still in stock at DJI’s official store. Today’s offer is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date and is $190 below previous mentions. Wellbots only charges tax at time of purchase for New York residents, to make this offer even more enticing. Mavic 2 Pro pairs a 31-minute flight time with enhanced omnidirectional obstacle sensing and more. Plus, a 20MP 4K camera and gimbal system upgrade your aerial photography game. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 420 customers.

Today’s offer from Wellbots comes backed by its return policy, which you can learn more about here.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro features:

  • Hasselblad 20MP UHD 4K Gimbal Camera
  • 1″ CMOS + f/2.8-f/11 Adjustable Aperture
  • 10-Bit Dlog-M + 10-Bit HDR Video
  • OcuSync 2.0 Transmission Technology
  • Up to 31 Minutes of Flight Time
  • Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing
  • Hyperlapse Time-Lapse Mode
  • Remote Controller Included

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

drones

drones
DJI

DJI
Wellbots

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go