Score DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro for $1,159 with our exclusive discount (Orig. $1,499)

Wellbots is back with another exclusive offer for 9to5Toys readers, this time discounting the certified refurbished DJI Mavic 2 Pro Quadcopter to $1,159 shipped when code FLYWITH9TO5 has been applied at checkout. Having originally sold for $1,499, it still fetches as much at Best Buy as well as B&H. It’s also one of the few drones still in stock at DJI’s official store. Today’s offer is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date and is $190 below previous mentions. Wellbots only charges tax at time of purchase for New York residents, to make this offer even more enticing. Mavic 2 Pro pairs a 31-minute flight time with enhanced omnidirectional obstacle sensing and more. Plus, a 20MP 4K camera and gimbal system upgrade your aerial photography game. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 420 customers.

Today’s offer from Wellbots comes backed by its return policy, which you can learn more about here.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro features:

Hasselblad 20MP UHD 4K Gimbal Camera

1″ CMOS + f/2.8-f/11 Adjustable Aperture

10-Bit Dlog-M + 10-Bit HDR Video

OcuSync 2.0 Transmission Technology

Up to 31 Minutes of Flight Time

Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing

Hyperlapse Time-Lapse Mode

Remote Controller Included

