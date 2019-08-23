The OG Google Pixel and Pixel XL get 1-day discounts from $80 (Cert. Refurb)

Woot offers Google Pixel and Pixel XL Android Smartphones in unlocked refurbished condition from $79.99. You can pick up the XL model from $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise a $5 delivery fee applies. For comparison, this device originally sold for $650 or more.Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. The original Pixel delivered a five-inch display, support for Android Pie, a 12MP camera, and 1080p video recording. Note: Although made for Verizon, this is the US version of this phone and is compatible with major US carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Check out our hands-on review where we called it “one of the best phones ever” at the time. A 90-day Woot warranty is included.

Put your savings to work and grab a little extra protection along the way. Our top pick is from Spigen for the original Google Pixel. This $12 case delivers a crystal clear design so you can easily see your device without adding too much bulk. Made from clear TPU which “keeps your phone scratch-free and lightweight.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Google Pixel features:

Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. To start, just say “OK Google”, or touch and hold the Home button. And the more you use it, the more useful it gets. It’s your own personal Google, always ready to help. Google Allo is a smart messaging app that helps you say more and do more. Bring your personal Google Assistant into your group chats to find restaurants nearby, share videos to watch, and get answers.

