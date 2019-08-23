This Ozark Tent can sleep the whole family and then some for $99 (Reg. $175)

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail 12-Person Sphere Tent for $99 shipped. Regularly $175 at Walmart, today’s deal is about $75 off the going rate and the best price we can find. The best Amazon listings start at over $120. This 12-person tent measures out at 16 by 16-feet and is large enough to carry 3 queen-sized air beds. Features include a vented design for circulation, 4 storage pockets and electrical port access, among other things. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While we might be nearing the end of the summer, this can be a great time to score some huge off-season deals. However, if you don’t plan on taking the whole family and some of the neighbors too, this Coleman Sundome Tent for under $58 shipped will more than likely suffice. It also carries a stellar 4+ star rating from over 6,800 Amazon customers and can be setup in “10 minutes”. Either way, go score yourself Anker’s highly-rated 900-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight at $20.50 so you can see your way around the woods at night.

If you do plan on taking your outdoor adventures serious (or really are taking all the neighbor’s kids with you), the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12 Person Cabin Tent might worth a look. Especially because it is still $100 off at $249 shipped.

Ozark Trail 12-Person Sphere Tent:

The Ozark Trail 12-Person Sphere Tent has a unique design that maximizes the interior space! This tent features a 92-inch center height and eight mesh windows that provide amazing views. The top and ground vents increase air circulation making the tent more comfortable. It comfortably fits three queen air beds or up to 12 campers in sleeping bags on the floor. Keep yourself organized and connected with the four pockets, two hanging organizers and electrical port access.

