Stow an iPad + MacBook in Samsonite’s Modern Paracycle Backpack: $63 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Modern Utility Paracycle Backpack for $62.99 shipped. That’s $26 off the going rate found at retailers like Kohl’s and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Sporting enough space for every MacBook size along with a dedicated iPad pocket, this slick-looking backpack is ready to accommodate a majority of portable tech devices. Fear of potential damage is significantly reduced thanks to a water-resistant bottom and ‘exceptional tear strength’ fabric. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Drastically cut costs when opting for Lenovo’s 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack at $19. While it may not look as unique and stylish as Samsonite’s, it can also accommodate every modern MacBook and you’ll find a slot that’s ready to fit an 11-inch iPad Pro.

Samsonite Modern Utility Backpack features:

CONSTRUCTED of two-tone ripstop polyester for durability, bottom of bag is water-resistant

RIPSTOP Extra strength fibers are interwoven into fabric at specific intervals to provide exceptional tear strength in a light weight material

LAPTOP COMPARTMENT is a built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling

TABLET POCKET with tricot lining compartment designed to store your tablet

