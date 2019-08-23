Enjoy multi-day battery life with Samsung’s Gear Sport: $139 (Reg. up to $280)

BuyDig is currently offering the Samsung Gear Sport 43mm Smartwatch in blue for $139 shipped when code SPORT has been applied at checkout. Note: price will drop at the final stage of checkout. Typically selling for $200 these days, like you’ll find direct from Samsung, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $32 and is the best we’ve tracked this year. For comparison, Best Buy will sell you one for $280 right now. Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch features multi-day battery life, fitness tracking and water resistance up to 50 meters. While those in the Galaxy smartphone ecosystem will find it to offer noteworthy integration, iOS compatibility is baked in as well. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

In search of a more affordable option for adorning your wrist with WearOS? Enter the Ticwatch E at $112. This lower-cost alternative to the Gear Sport features a 1.4-inch OLED screen, but cuts back to IP67 water resistance. We called it the “best bang for your buck Android Wear smartwatch” in our hands-on review.

Samsung Gear Sport 43mm Smartwatch features:

From work to workout, the swim-ready¹ Samsung Gear Sport keeps up with your life. Track your fitness and keep an eye on calories², all while getting real-time notifications5. Access your favorite apps and even control your home³ and payments⁴ right from your watch. With a modern, innovative design, Gear Sport is ready for your active life.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!