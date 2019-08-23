If you’ve ever ridden on a longboard, it’s a great experience (as long as you have a big enough stretch of road ahead). The wheels generally ride super smooth, and you can go long distances without having to push often. Well, SWAGTRON is helping you get rid of pushing all-together with the Swagskate NG2 AI-powered electric longboard. This model finishes out the company’s lineup of electric skateboards, offering a full-sized 38.6-inch longboard. Unlike other powered skateboards, however, the Swagskate NG2 uses AI technology to allow riders to accelerate or brake just by shifting their weight, no remote needed.

SWAGTRON’s Swagskate NG2 is a super-smart electric longboard

The Swagskate NG2 holds its own against the competition thanks to precision smart sensors on the deck. They’re calibrated to register and respond to forward or backward shifts in weight with “pinpoint accuracy” and no lag. This is how you’ll interface with your new electric longboard, meaning there’s no remote to charge, lose, or figure out how to use. However, for those who do prefer physical control, SWAGTRON does offer a full-featured remove included in the box.

“We set out to design an electric skateboard that carves and cruises like a traditional longboard,” says CMO Jason Wakefield. “The NG2 combines that experience with 900 watts of total power, but does it seamlessly in a way that both longboard purists and e-board enthusiasts will appreciate. The NG2 is our best electric skateboard to date.”

Enough power to get anywhere

The SWAGTRON Swagskate NG2 features dual 450-watt motors and can travel at up to 18 miles per hour. A single charge will last you nearly 12 miles, meaning you can skate for quite a while before it’s time to plug in. The 8-ply deck has six layers of maple and two layers of bamboo to give you the “optimal blend of strength, flexibility, and responsiveness in a lightweight design.”

This longboard also supports up to 220 pounds on its large 38.6-inch deck. The wide 90x52mm wheels are perfectly designed with directional tread to give you a smooth ride and more than enough grip to stay firmly planted on the ground.

SWAGTRON Swagskate NG2 AI Electric Longboard pricing and availability

The SWAGTRON Swagskate NG2 AI Electric Longboard has a retail price of $549.99, though it is currently down to $499.99 as part of an introductory special. It’s available at SWAGTRON.com. Amazon, along with select retailers, will be getting the item soon.

