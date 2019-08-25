Fossil Gen 4 Explorist Leather Smartwatch is $125, more (Reg. $180)

Fossil offers its Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR Leather Smartwatch for $125.30 shipped when promo code 7S1H0W is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $180 at Amazon. We’ve previously seen it around $150. Notable features include heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, smartphone notifications and more. With a swimproof design, you’ll be able to track a variety of fitness activities and more. Best of all? 24-hour battery life has you covered all day. Rated 4+ stars by 60% of Amazon reviewers. Fossil watches are currently amongst 9to5Google’s top picks. More deals below.

We also spotted the Fossil Gen 4 Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $125.30 with code 7S1H0W. That’s down from the usual $180 price and the best we can find. This model offers a stainless steel design which is better suited for more formal events.

Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR features:

Heart rate tracking, NFC payments with Google Pay(TM), built-in GPS, smartphone notifications, app alerts, touchscreen functionality, activity tracking, built-in fitness tracker, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, calendar alerts, multiple time zones, weather, LED flashlight, wireless syncing

Swimproof 3ATM; use Google Fit to track your heart rate, activity and other relevant stats across multiple types of workouts; estimated 24 hour battery life based on usage; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour; battery saving mode helps to extend battery life

This is one smart watch – customize your notifications; complete your look with countless branded watch faces or upload your own social dial; assign your favorite apps to watch pushers for at-a-glance data; easily change your watch strap using quick release pins; download additional third party apps through Google Play Store on your watch

