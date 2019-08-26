Dell’s Labor Day sale has officially kicked off and is full of great deals and doorbusters. Our favorite computer would probably be the G3 15 Gaming Laptop with 2.4GHz i5/8GB/1TB/128GB for $699.99 shipped. This is down from its $900 regular rate and is one of the biggest discounts we’ve tracked. Featuring Intel’s latest 9th generation Core processors and NVIDIA’s RTX-series graphics cards, this lineup of computers is great for on-the-go gaming. Plus, since you get both a spinning drive and SSD, you’ll enjoy fast boot times as well as have enough room to store your games and movies. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for some more of our favorites from the sale, or drop by Dell’s landing page to view it all.

Nomad Base Station

Other top picks from Dell’s Labor Day sale:

Dell is also offering the Google Home Mini at $29 shipped as part of its Labor Day sale. This is down from its $50 regular rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. We have seen it drop to around $25 in the past, but this is the best currently available. The Google Home Mini is great for putting in your kitchen or bathroom for added voice assistant capabilities in either area. If you’re going to add it to either of those locations, check out this $8 Prime shipped wall mount that will help keep your space clean and tidy.

For those who are planning to pick up a laptop or tablet from this sale, be sure to check out AmazonBasics’ 15.6-Inch Laptop Computer and Tablet Shoulder Bag for $15 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and has room for your computer, tablet, charging accessories, mice, and more.

Dell G3 Gaming Laptop features:

When gaming gets critical, give your system a turbo-boost that can be unleashed at a moment’s notice. Easily activated by pressing G-key (or F7 for non-English keyboards) on the Dell G3 15’s keyboard: Game Shift triggers a dynamic performance mode within the Alienware Command Center without ever having to leave your gameplay. This maximizes the fans speed to keep your system cool while the processors work harder. Once you’re ready to move along with your mission, you can hit the G-Key (or F7) one more time to return your system to its default status.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!