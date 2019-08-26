Enjoy Movies with this Pocket-Sized 1080p Projector, now $300 (Orig. $799)

When you are away from home, watching a movie usually means squinting at a laptop or tablet. But with the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector, you can turn any flat surface into a 200-inch movie screen. This tiny device is also great for presentations, and it is now just $299.99 (Orig. $799) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The average projector is a big, ugly beast with fans that could wake the dead. But there isn’t anything average about Prima. This device is about the size of an iPhone 7S Plus, but it kicks out an impressive 200 lumens. As a result, you get a clear picture in all conditions.

Prima can project HD content onto any flat surface, with a display size between 30 and 200 inches. Thanks to automatic keystone angle adjustment, the projector is very easy to set up.

You can stream content wirelessly via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, or utilize the HDMI and microSD ports. If that wasn’t enough, Prima runs Android on a 64-bit processor. This means you can install apps (incl. PowerPoint) and games.

Order now for $299.99 to save 62% on Prima, worth $799.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!