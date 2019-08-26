Latest iPad Pros discounted deep on Amazon Gold Box from $599 (Cert. Refurb)

Amazon today as part of its Gold Box offers a variety of Apple’s latest iPad Pros in Amazon renewed format at all time low prices with the Space Gray 11-inch 64GB starting at $599. The 12.9-inch starts at $699. Various cellular and storage sizes are also available but are sure to run out so lock in yours early. Apple doesn’t currently offer the latest iPad Pros refurbished but Amazon has new iPad Pros starting at $674 which is already 16% off.

Don’t forget to pick up an iPad Pro case or keyboard case.

Amazon renewed products work and look like new but carry only a 90-Amazon warranty instead of Apple’s 1 year warranty.

Standout features:

11-Inch or 12.9″ edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera, Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

v802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data, Up to 10 hours of battery life

