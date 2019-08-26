Coat your home in 802.11ac wireless with Tenda’s mesh system, now $54.50

Amazon offers the Tenda 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi two-pack bundle for $54.59 shipped. Regularly $70 at retailers like Walmart, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. Tenda’s MW6 router system leverages mesh Wi-Fi to ensure your home is blanketed in internet coverage. This model offers 802.11ac support and enough juice to cover up to 40 wireless devices simultaneously. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to manage various features and settings with voice control. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Is mesh overkill for your needs? Consider going with TP-Link’s popular 802.11ac wireless router, which features a more traditional design, for $45. You’ll still get dual-band connectivity and all of the features you’d need in 2019 for a modern setup. Ideal for spaces without too many walls or interference. Includes a two-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Tenda Mesh Wi-Fi features:

TOTAL HOME COVERAGE: The MW6 features an advanced dual band AC1200 MESH Wi-Fi system that eliminates Dead-Zones and delivers your high-speed internet coverage throughout your home (3000 Sq. ft)

WORKS WITH ALEXA: Tenda’s Mesh Wi-Fi system works with Alexa, the Google assistant, streaming devices and advanced appliances, so you get the full SMARTHOME experience.

CONNECT 40 DEVICES: Mesh Wi-Fi lets you link up to 40 wireless devices to your high-speed network while maintaining optimum conditions

USE TENDA Wi-Fi App: To manage your Nova Mesh Wi-Fi network from anywhere and access helpful tools like a parent-friendly Wi-Fi timeout feature.

