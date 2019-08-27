MacBook Air up to $650 off at various retailers, deals from $869 shipped

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s previous generation 13-inch MacBook Air with 128GB of storage for $869 shipped. That’s a $330 savings off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Also available at B&H. Amazon is offering the 256GB configuration at $1,049.99. You’ll save $349 in this instance. Those in need of more storage may want to hop over to Best Buy and grab the upgraded 1.6GHz/16GB/512GB model at $1,149.99, which is a $650 discount. That’s the biggest price drop we’ve tracked all-time on this model.

The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display
  • Touch ID
  • Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD Storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Latest Apple-designed keyboard
  • OS : macOS Sierra (10.12)

Apple Mac

