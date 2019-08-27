Anker makes electric pressure washers too, get yours for $120 (Reg. $150)

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped when promo code ROAVLD99 is applied during checkout. Regularly $200, this model recently dropped to $150 with today’s deal representing a new all-time low. Anker has been expanding its home good offerings over the last year and that includes this pressure washer. Features include a 1800W motor that provides 2100PSI, three nozzles, and a 26-foot hose. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Not ready for a full-on electric pressure washer? Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead. This model for $20 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer features:

Intense Pressure: An 1800W motor pumps out 1.78 gpm to provide 2100 psi of pressure for a deep, thorough clean.

Premium Design: Metal handles and spray gun ensure greater durability. 3 nozzles allow you to select the way you want to clean. Note: Make certain the nozzle is securely attached before turning on the pressure washer.

Long Reach: Equipped with a 35 ft long cable and 26 ft long hoses to clean all around your porch, patio, driveway, or yard.

Setup in Minutes: Just assemble the pressure washer, connect a hose, select a nozzle, and plug in to start cleaning right away.

