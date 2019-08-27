Hit the road with Renogy’s 100W Solar Starter Kit, now $127.50 (Reg. $180+)

Amazon is offering the Renogy 100 Watts 12 Volts Polycrystalline Solar Starter Kit for $127.38 shipped. This is down from its $180+ regular rate and marks a new all-time low on Amazon. This kit has everything you need to get started with solar. In the box, you’ll find a100 watt solar panel, 30A charge controller, 8-foot 10AWG tray cables, and a solar adaptor kit. If you’re planning on taking any road trips this summer, use this starter kit to keep your devices powered while off the grid. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something that’ll directly charge your phone? This Outdoor 25000mAh Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels is $47 shipped on Amazon. It features dual 2.1A USB outputs, which is perfect for charging your phone, smartwatch, or tablet. Plus, the 25000mAh capacity gives you enough juice when the sun goes down to keep your devices powered for hours.

Renogy 100W Solar Starter Kit features:

The kit now includes an 8ft 10AWG Tray Cable to connect your charge controller and battery

High solar cell efficiency : Polycrystalline 18.6%；Ideal output: 500Wh per day; can fully charge a 50Ah battery from 50% in 3 hours (depending on the availability of sunlight)

The charge controller has been upgraded to Renogy’ s new 30A PWM Negative-Ground Charge Controller – the Renogy Wanderer

With the Renogy Wanderer 30A PWM Charge Controller, you can expand your system up to a maximum of 400W

Negative grounding controller with battery reversed, overloading, short-circuit and over charging /discharging protection ensures the broader off grid applications and safety. Especially can be used on a vehicle which has battery negative on the chassis

