ZHIYUN, a well-known gimbal maker, just announced its latest SMOOTH-Q2 Smartphone Gimbal. This handheld stabilizer aims to set itself apart from others, like DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3, by offering 16-hours of battery life, “true” pocket-sized, 360-degree Infinite Vortex Mode, and budget-friendly pricing from $109. Keep reading to learn more.

ZHIYUN SMOOTH-Q2 has 16-hours of battery life

While DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 offers “up to 15-hours of battery life”, ZHIYUN went one step further, giving its SMOOTH-Q2 up to 16-hours. That extra hour could be the difference between needing to recharge on set or making it through an entire shoot, as both times are measured under ideal conditions.

The ZHIYUN SMOOTH-Q2 might be small, but it packs a punch

ZHIYUN is priding themselves on offering an ultra-portable smartphone gimbal. For comparison, DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 measures 285x125x103mm, while the ZHIYUN SMOOTH-Q2 is 204x102x41.5mm. Also, the ZHIYUN SMOOTH-Q2 weighs in at 380g (0.837lb), while the Osmo Mobile 3 is 405g (or 0.89lb).

However, ZHIYUN still managed to pack quite a few features into its pint-sized stabilizer. The SMOOTH-Q2 can stand by itself, features a quick-release clip, 360-degree “Unlimited Vortex Mode” and 360-degree point-of-view on all three axes. You’ll also find direct control of your smartphone’s native camera and an all-aluminum body here.

Time-lapse, motion tracking, and more

Of course, the ZHIYUN SMOOTH-Q2 smartphone gimbal doesn’t just stabilize your device. The SMOOTH-Q2 can also do time and motion lapses, as well as object tracking. This means that you can use this smartphone gimbal for all of your mobile shooting needs. Plus, thanks to its small size, you’ll likely have it with you everywhere you go, ensuring that you always have stable video.

ZHIYUN’s SMOOTH-Q2 Smartphone Gimbal starts at $109

Probably one of the best things about ZHIYUN’s latest smartphone gimbal is its price point. It starts at $109 for early backers on the company’s Kickstarter campaign, but once that sells out, the pricing begins at $119. Now, the currency isn’t in USD, so you’ll be charged in the company’s native monetary format, but Kickstarter provides the calculation into USD right on the page.

Though smartphone cameras are becoming more stabilized themselves and getting even better at taking solid video, there’s nothing like using a handheld gimbal for buttery-smooth shots. Plus, pair stabilization with the other great features of the SMOOTH-Q2, like time/motion lapse and object tracking, and you’ll find that your videos take yet another step up in quality.

