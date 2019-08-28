Home Depot 1-day smart home sale starts at $35: Ring, Nest, Honeywell, many more

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 35% off select smart home devices from some of the biggest names out there. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Our top pick is the Honeywell T9 7-day Smart Programmable Thermostat with two sensors for $149. As a comparison, this bundle sells with a single sensor for $180 at Amazon, making today’s deal valued at around $210 all things considered. The latest smart thermostat from Honeywell delivers a bright color touchscreen along with support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Adding in the bundled sensors makes it easy to track temperatures across your home, ensuring that each space is adequately heated. Rated 3.9/5 stars over at Amazon. Hit the jump for even more smart home deals.

You can also grab the Moen Smart Home Water Monitoring System for $399 shipped. For comparison, it regularly sells for $499 and this is the best price that we can find. This unique device plugs into your water lines and tracks use making sure that you’re conserving water where possible. It also detects leaks that can cause damage over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s big smart home sale over at Home Depot. You can find additional deals on Nest, Ring, Kwikset, and many others at notable discounts.

Honeywell T9 Smart Thermostat features:

Extend your thermostats reach beyond the hallway. Now, your thermostat can know the temperature in any room like your bedroom – to help make the room more comfortable for a great nights sleep. Control any room with Smart Room Sensors. When you add Smart Room Sensors to your system, you can prioritize living areas during the day and bedrooms at night. Comfort where you want it and when you need it.

