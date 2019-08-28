New Insta360 Go ultra-stabilized action camera could be a tiny GoPro killer

Insta360 is known for their bestselling Insta360 OneX camera. But now the company has just unveiled a new game-changing camera, the Insta360 Go. And this tiny camera looks like it could flip the action camera industry on its head.

Insta360 Go is a small, super portable action camera. Weighing in at 18.3 grams, it is designed to mount anywhere and film from any angle. It comes with multiple mounting solutions, including magnetic mounts that make it easy to clip onto your shirt, headband or other clothing to create a small wearable action camera.

The tiny camera uses simple controls to film video clips. A single press of its button will film a clip of up to 30 seconds in length. A second press will end filming the clip early.

The Insta360 Go comes with a charging case, similar to a set of Apple AirPods. It does double duty by plugging into your smartphone to charge as well as automatically uploading clips to your phone.

From there, you can either edit the clips manually, or allow the Insta360 app to use its AI to create fully edited videos for you by selecting what it thinks are your best clips. You simply choose the music and then the video montages are ready to share – no editing required.

The video filmed on the Insta360 Go is ultra-stabilized. It uses Insta360’s industry leading FlowState Stabilization which crops down a much larger image into perfectly stabilized 1080p video.

The pint-sized action camera will retail for $199. While it is available on Amazon, you can get it for the same price from Insta360’s website and you’ll get the option for a free custom engraving too.

To get an idea of how well the FlowState technology from Insta360 works, check out our review of the Insta360 One X camera below.

We’ll be following up soon with a hands-on review of the new action camera from Insta360, so make sure you keep checking back for that.

In the mean time though, check out the video below, which was filmed entirely on the Insta360 Go camera.

