Jabra’s Elite Active 65t Truly Wireless Earbuds get a $30 cut: $160 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Jabra Elite Active 65t Truly Wireless Earbuds for $159.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the best price we can find right now. With an IP56 rating and 2-year warranty against sweat and dust, Jabra stands behind these headphones. Owners can expect 5-hour battery life on a single charge, with a case that will top them off two more times. Thanks to a customizable equalizer, users are able to tweak bass, treble and more to find a unique sound that’s perfect for their ears. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Slash an additional $40 off when you pass up on the Jabra brand for AUKEY’s Key Series True Wireless Earbuds at $120. Thanks to an abundance of additional gestures along with USB-C and Qi charging, I dubbed them a feature-laden AirPods competitor in my review.

Jabra Elite Active 65t Truly Wireless Earbuds features:

Enjoy an actively lifestyle with secure fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability

IP56 rated with a 2-year warranty against sweat and dust (registration required with the Jabra Sound+ app)

Power your music, calls and fitness tracking throughout the day with up to 5 hours battery life, and a total 15 hours with the included charging case

Your music, the way you want to hear it, with a customizable equalizer that lets you personalize your music

