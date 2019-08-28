Jabra’s Elite Active 65t Truly Wireless Earbuds get a $30 cut: $160 at Amazon

- Aug. 28th 2019 9:32 am ET

$140
0

Amazon is offering the Jabra Elite Active 65t Truly Wireless Earbuds for $159.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the best price we can find right now. With an IP56 rating and 2-year warranty against sweat and dust, Jabra stands behind these headphones. Owners can expect 5-hour battery life on a single charge, with a case that will top them off two more times. Thanks to a customizable equalizer, users are able to tweak bass, treble and more to find a unique sound that’s perfect for their ears. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Slash an additional $40 off when you pass up on the Jabra brand for AUKEY’s Key Series True Wireless Earbuds at $120. Thanks to an abundance of additional gestures along with USB-C and Qi charging, I dubbed them a feature-laden AirPods competitor in my review.

Jabra Elite Active 65t Truly Wireless Earbuds features:

  • Enjoy an actively lifestyle with secure fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability
  • IP56 rated with a 2-year warranty against sweat and dust (registration required with the Jabra Sound+ app)
  • Power your music, calls and fitness tracking throughout the day with up to 5 hours battery life, and a total 15 hours with the included charging case
  • Your music, the way you want to hear it, with a customizable equalizer that lets you personalize your music

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$140

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Jabra

About the Author