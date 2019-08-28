No home theater is complete without RGB bias lighting, pick some up for $9.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 9.8-foot RGB LED TV Backlighting Kit for $9.74 Prime shipped when the code OJDHCKQK is used at checkout. This is down 35% from its regular going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your home theater’s look, this is the perfect option. You’ll be able to power this LED strip through your TV’s USB port, helping you cut down on extra cables. Plus, the included remote allows you to easily change the color of your setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you need more light somewhere like the kitchen, then grab this 16.4-foot LED Strip for $9.50 Prime shipped. It uses a regular wall plug for power, so using a USB port is out of the question here. Plus, it’s a single color only (either cool or warm white), and not RGB. But, it’s nearly double the length, giving more illumination.

Govee RGB LED TV Backlight Kit features:

Dual Simple Control: Remote control enables you to change TV backlight colors or brightness even 32.8ft away. Control box with only 3 buttons makes operation convenient. Tap, change, relax! Dimmable Colors: 32 vibrant colors here for your option to match diverse scenes. Comes with 6-level brightness, you can dim/brighten the backlights at will. Customize your own lighting, build your own movie theatre.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!