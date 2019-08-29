The annual Best Buy Labor Day sale has officially launched with some of this year’s most notable deals on iPad Pro, Macs, TVs, smart home gear and much more. Free shipping is available for My Best Buy members, which is free to sign-up. Students also have plenty of discounts to look forward to as well. There’s something for everyone in this year’s Best Buy Labor Day sale, which runs through Monday. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks.

Apple discounts abound at Best Buy this weekend

Best Buy is taking up to $900 off various MacBook models as part of its Labor Day sale. But students can save an additional $100 off, marking the biggest cash discounts we’ve tracked this year. However, the sale gets a bit trickier as many listings also have a clippable coupon for an extra $100 off for My Best Buy members on each listing page. Make sure you check that box just below the price to maximize your savings. With back to school time upon us, the Best Buy Labor Day sale couldn’t of come at a better time.

Best Buy and Amazon are currently taking up to $250 off 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Students can again save further, with an extra $50 off across the board. Apple’s 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB model at $799.99 or $749.99 for students is certainly worth a look. That’s as much as $200 off and in line with the best deals we’ve seen this year. Again, be sure to keep an eye out on these listings for an extra discount for My Best Buy members just below the price.

Various devices cleared out before September’s keynote

As usual, the Best Buy Labor Day sale is delivering up to $100 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad. This offer is currently being matched at Amazon as well. Deals start at $249 on the 32GB model and go up from there. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad is still a great option for education shoppers in particular.

Finally, on the Apple side of things, Best Buy has up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 4. Amazon is also hitting these prices as well. While new devices are expected next month, this is still a notable price drop if you’re interested in Apple’s latest wearable.

You’ll find even more Apple deals in this year’s Best Buy Labor Day sale. We’ll be bringing you all of other top picks at Best Buy throughout the day and holiday weekend.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!