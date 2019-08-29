Denon’s 5.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver has hit an all-time low of $249

- Aug. 29th 2019 2:28 pm ET

Electronics Expo via Newegg is offering the Denon 5.2-Channel 4K AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver (AVR-S640H) for $249 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. If you’ve been looking for an inexpensive way to level-up your home theater, your hunt may be over. This A/V receiver acts as a hub for all of your home theater devices, including set top boxes, consoles, and audio equipment. It sports five HDMI inputs and a free firmware update provides AirPlay 2 functionality. Support for 4K and Dolby Vision ensure that viewers will see a beautiful high-res and HDR image. Rated 4/5 stars.

Since Denon’s A/V receiver can be controlled with Alexa, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to use some of today’s savings on a $30 Echo Dot. With Amazon’s assistant you’ll be able to adjust volume, skip to the next track, switch inputs, and more.

Denon 5.2-Channel AV Receiver features:

  • Make the most of your new 4K Ultra HD TV. This stereo receiver delivers exceptional brightness, contrast and color leveraging industry leading hlg (hybrid log-gamma), HDR (high dynamic range), BT. 2020, wide Color gamut and 4: 4: 4 pure color sub-sampling to impress even the most discerning viewers. Experience 5 amplifiers (150W per channel) driving amazing power and immersive sound across any room
  • Extend the reach of your music to any room in the house via Wi-Fi, airplay or Bluetooth with HEOS wireless speakers – no command center or extra hardware required. Deliver hi-fi audio sound around your home with Pandora, Spotify, tune in, deeper

