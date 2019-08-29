Express has 40% off sitewide and 50% off all women’s jeans for Labor Day

Express is currently having its Labor Day Sale that’s offering 40% off everything and 50% off all women’s jeans. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The women’s Utility Jumpsuit is very trendy for this fall and perfect for work, special events or everyday wear. Originally priced at $98, however during the sale you can find it for $59. Its tie-waist adds a flattering touch and it can easily be paired with sandals, heels or sneakers alike. I also love jumpsuits because it’s just one-piece and makes getting ready a breeze. Score even more deals by heading to our Fashion Guide and head below to see the rest of the top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Athletic Slim Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- Footwear The Hawser Chukka Boot $60 (Orig. $100)
- Zip Pocket Double Knit Jogger Pant $48 (Orig. $80)
- Cognac Leather Chukka Boot $83 (Orig. $138)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Super High Waisted Denim $44 (Orig. $88)
- Utility Jumpsuit $59 (Orig. $98)
- One Eleven Mock Neck Slash $30 (Orig. $50)
- Double Breasted Plaid Face Trench Coat $101 (Orig. $168)
- Soft Wash Gingham Print Button-Down Shirt $36 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!