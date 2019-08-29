Herman Miller takes 15% off chairs, accessories, more for Labor Day weekend

Breaking from its semi-annual traditions, Herman Miller is offering a 15% off Labor Day sale this morning. As usual, each of these offers are also available at authorized retailers, including Office Designs, and Design Within Reach. This promotion is good through Tuesday with free shipping available on all included listings. The Labor Day event isn’t as wide-ranging as May and November’s sales, but you will find notable deals on desk chairs and more. Head below for our top picks.

Our favorite deal from today’s sale is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair, which starts at $782 shipped. That 15% drop is a match of the best we’ve seen in 2019. There are various configurations available, so it may take you a few tries to find just the right setup and design for your needs. I’ve been using the Aeron Chair since last November. While I was skeptical of paying this much for a chair, it’s certainly delivered as the best all-day seat I’ve ever used. Support, customization, and build are all top-notch as you’d expect from the famous brand.

You can shop the rest of Herman Miller’s Back to Work Labor Day sale right here for even more chairs, accessories, and additional deals.

Aeron is the perfect marriage of performance and design. Our best-selling office chair still defines expectations for ergonomic comfort more than 20 years after its debut.

