L.L. Bean’s Labor Day Sale takes 20% off your order, this weekend only

L.L. Bean is offering 20% off your order with code GREAT20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders over $50. The men’s Signature Organic Cotton Flannel Shirt is currently on sale for $63, which is down from its original rate of $79. Flannels are a must-have for men during cool weather. They’re fashionable, easy to layer, and help to keep you warm. This shirt features a slim-fit that’s trendy and it will look great with jeans, khakis or shorts alike. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ultralight 850 Down Jacket $183 (Orig. $229)
- Mountain Classic Insulated Jacket $79 (Orig. $99)
- Signature Organic Cotton Flannel Shirt $63 (Orig. $79)
- Signature Lined Canvas Shirt Jac $103 (Orig. $129)
- Mountain Classic Fleece Pullover $55 (Orig. $69)
- …and even more deals…
Another standout from this sale is the women’s Organic Donegal Sweater Henley that’s on sale for $48. Originally priced at $60, this sweater will be a go-to in your wardrobe. I love the neutral color options and this shirt is versatile to wear with joggers, jeans or leggings alike.
Our top picks for women include:
- Classic Utility Vest, Sherpa-Lined $79 (Orig. $99)
- Soft Bouclé Sweater, Pullover $63 (Orig. $79)
- Utility Parka Jacket $159 (Orig. $199)
- Organic Donegal Sweater, Henley $48 (Orig. $60)
- Sweater Fleece Pullover $52 (Orig. $79)
- …and even more deals…
