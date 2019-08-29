L.L. Bean’s Labor Day Sale takes 20% off your order, this weekend only

L.L. Bean is offering 20% off your order with code GREAT20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders over $50. The men’s Signature Organic Cotton Flannel Shirt is currently on sale for $63, which is down from its original rate of $79. Flannels are a must-have for men during cool weather. They’re fashionable, easy to layer, and help to keep you warm. This shirt features a slim-fit that’s trendy and it will look great with jeans, khakis or shorts alike. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the women’s Organic Donegal Sweater Henley that’s on sale for $48. Originally priced at $60, this sweater will be a go-to in your wardrobe. I love the neutral color options and this shirt is versatile to wear with joggers, jeans or leggings alike.

Our top picks for women include:

