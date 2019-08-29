At $13, Lenovo’s Casual Backpack is a budget-friendly MacBook bag (35% off)

- Aug. 29th 2019 12:20 pm ET

$13
0

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Casual Backpack (B210) for $13 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. This extremely affordable backpack offers a dedicated laptop compartment that’s ready for any current-generation MacBook, even the 15-inch Pro. It features a streamlined design that gets straight to the point without a whole bunch of frills, making it an excellent option for those that like to keep things simple. A variety of additional pockets throughout ensure there’s room for a smartphone, magazines, and laptop accessories. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Upgrade the protection level of your new backpack with a can of Scotchguard at $7. Whether I buy new shoes or a backpack, one of the first things I do is apply a layer Scotchguard. It repels spills, reducing the chance of staining and water damage. Once applied, it dries clear and doesn’t leave an odor.

Lenovo Casual Backpack features:

  • DURABLE DESIGN: Laptop backpack features a durable, water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior to protect your laptop, notebook and other important stuff.
  • COMFORTABLE FIT: This compact backpack has a quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps making it comfortable for all day use, plus a quick access front zippered pocket for extra storage.
  • LAPTOP BACKPACK: Perfect for daily commuters, college students and all types of travelers; accommodates laptops up to 15.6 inches.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$13

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

lenovo Backpack

About the Author