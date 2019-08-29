At $13, Lenovo’s Casual Backpack is a budget-friendly MacBook bag (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Casual Backpack (B210) for $13 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. This extremely affordable backpack offers a dedicated laptop compartment that’s ready for any current-generation MacBook, even the 15-inch Pro. It features a streamlined design that gets straight to the point without a whole bunch of frills, making it an excellent option for those that like to keep things simple. A variety of additional pockets throughout ensure there’s room for a smartphone, magazines, and laptop accessories. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Upgrade the protection level of your new backpack with a can of Scotchguard at $7. Whether I buy new shoes or a backpack, one of the first things I do is apply a layer Scotchguard. It repels spills, reducing the chance of staining and water damage. Once applied, it dries clear and doesn’t leave an odor.

Lenovo Casual Backpack features:

DURABLE DESIGN: Laptop backpack features a durable, water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior to protect your laptop, notebook and other important stuff.

COMFORTABLE FIT: This compact backpack has a quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps making it comfortable for all day use, plus a quick access front zippered pocket for extra storage.

LAPTOP BACKPACK: Perfect for daily commuters, college students and all types of travelers; accommodates laptops up to 15.6 inches.

