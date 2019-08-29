At IFA this year, Lenovo announced several new computers with varying styles. Whether you want an all-in-one that takes its design cues from trees (seriously) or ultrabooks that weigh less than 3 pounds while still packing a punch, Lenovo has you covered. The company’s latest products feature up to 10-hours of battery life, and the all-in-one even packs a built-in Qi wireless charger. Keep reading to find out more.

Lenovo’s new all-in-one computer takes design cutes from nature + packs a Qi charger

We’ll lead things off with the IdeaCentre A540 all-in-one desktop. It offers a design that was built to “emulate the balanced asymmetry of a Cypress tree”. The A540 comes in two sizes, either 24-inch or 27-inch. The base features a built-in Qi-certified wireless charger that works even when your computer is turned off, giving you a great place to power your phone at your desk.

The metallic steel stand curves ever so slightly to add a “chic modern pop of design” to any space. There’s even a pull-out IR camera that includes a TrueBlock Privacy shutter to give you an extra layer of security.

Spec-wise, the IdeaCentre A540 packs up to a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor and AMD’s Radeon RX560 graphics card, with the 27-inch featuring a 1440p display with JBL by Harman speakers. Both sizes have the possibility of featuring a 10-point touchscreen, as well.

Ultra-light IdeaPad laptops pack Intel’s latest

Lenovo’s new IdeaPad laptops offer some pretty powerful specs. Both are 13-inches and offer up to Intel’s 10th generation processors and 16GB of RAM to get you through the day. For those who need a bit more power, you can even opt for NVIDIA’s MX250 graphics card to supplement some video or photo editing.

The IdeaPad S340 offers Dolby Audio, front-facing microphones, and a battery that lasts up to 8-hours on a single charge. Plus, new “intelligent fans” keep your laptop cooler than ever before.

The IdeaPad S540 gives you a spec bump with a 1440p display option, Windows Hello, and Lenovo’s exclusive Q-Control feature. Q-Control “uses machine learning to monitor the tasks running in the background” to optimize the battery life for longer runtime.

Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebooks are perfect for any budget

If you’re more of a Google user and love the design of a Chromebook, then the C340 is for you. This 2-in-1 comes in two sizes, either 11-inches or 15-inches. Both offer a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen to give users even more options when working. The 15-inch model can be spec’d up to have 128GB of eMMC storage for keeping photos and music local.

Lenovo’s Chromebook S340 features Intel’s latest processors, up to 10-hours of battery life, and a 14-inch 1080p display. It weighs just 3 pounds and is great for taking with you everywhere you go.

