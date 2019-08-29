Lenovo’s new computers include a nature-inspired all-in-one, more

- Aug. 29th 2019 9:08 pm ET

0

At IFA this year, Lenovo announced several new computers with varying styles. Whether you want an all-in-one that takes its design cues from trees (seriously) or ultrabooks that weigh less than 3 pounds while still packing a punch, Lenovo has you covered. The company’s latest products feature up to 10-hours of battery life, and the all-in-one even packs a built-in Qi wireless charger. Keep reading to find out more.

Nomad Base Station

Lenovo’s new all-in-one computer takes design cutes from nature + packs a Qi charger

We’ll lead things off with the IdeaCentre A540 all-in-one desktop. It offers a design that was built to “emulate the balanced asymmetry of a Cypress tree”. The A540 comes in two sizes, either 24-inch or 27-inch. The base features a built-in Qi-certified wireless charger that works even when your computer is turned off, giving you a great place to power your phone at your desk.

The metallic steel stand curves ever so slightly to add a “chic modern pop of design” to any space. There’s even a pull-out IR camera that includes a TrueBlock Privacy shutter to give you an extra layer of security.

lenovo new computer ideacenter a540

Spec-wise, the IdeaCentre A540 packs up to a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor and AMD’s Radeon RX560 graphics card, with the 27-inch featuring a 1440p display with JBL by Harman speakers. Both sizes have the possibility of featuring a 10-point touchscreen, as well.

Ultra-light IdeaPad laptops pack Intel’s latest

Lenovo’s new IdeaPad laptops offer some pretty powerful specs. Both are 13-inches and offer up to Intel’s 10th generation processors and 16GB of RAM to get you through the day. For those who need a bit more power, you can even opt for NVIDIA’s MX250 graphics card to supplement some video or photo editing.

The IdeaPad S340 offers Dolby Audio, front-facing microphones, and a battery that lasts up to 8-hours on a single charge. Plus, new “intelligent fans” keep your laptop cooler than ever before.

The IdeaPad S540 gives you a spec bump with a 1440p display option, Windows Hello, and Lenovo’s exclusive Q-Control feature. Q-Control “uses machine learning to monitor the tasks running in the background” to optimize the battery life for longer runtime.

Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebooks are perfect for any budget

If you’re more of a Google user and love the design of a Chromebook, then the C340 is for you. This 2-in-1 comes in two sizes, either 11-inches or 15-inches. Both offer a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen to give users even more options when working. The 15-inch model can be spec’d up to have 128GB of eMMC storage for keeping photos and music local.

Lenovo’s Chromebook S340 features Intel’s latest processors, up to 10-hours of battery life, and a 14-inch 1080p display. It weighs just 3 pounds and is great for taking with you everywhere you go.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.

New Product

New Product
lenovo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide