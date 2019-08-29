Microsoft Surface Go w/ 128GB SSD at $385.50 + Chromebooks and more from $175

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of computers and laptops from $175 shipped. Our top pick would be the Microsoft Surface Go 1.6GHz/4GB/128GB for $385.63 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy offers the 4GB/64GB model for $400, and the 8GB/128GB version is $550. The Surface Go is great for those who are always traveling. It features a 10-inch display and weighs just 1.15-pounds. Plus, with the USB-C port, you can easily expand your tablet’s capabilities. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to check out some more of our top picks or visit the landing page to view it all.

Our top picks:

Don’t forget to check out the storage and gaming side of this Gold Box. You’ll find portable hard drives, USB microphones, mice, and more to upgrade your computer workstation even further.

Microsoft Surface Go features:

High res 10 inch PixelSense Display designed to be viewed, touched, and written on

Lightest Surface yet, starting at just 1.15 pounds

All day battery life, with up to 9 hours of unplugged power

Comes with Windows 10 in S mode, to do the things you want with performance that lasts, including Microsoft verified security, Windows Defender, parental controls, and world class support

Includes multi tasking USB C, fast charging Surface Connect, and headphone jack.Bluetooth Wireless 4.1 technology.Aspect ratio: 3:2

