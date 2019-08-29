Amazon 1-day storage/accessories sale from $5: portable SSD, HDDs, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering back to school savings on a number storage products, gaming peripherals, accessories and PCs. Starting from just over $5, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Including brands like SanDisk, Western Digital, Razer and more, we are seeing some great deals on external portable hard drives, SD cards, gaming headsets, microphones and much more with solid ratings. Some of which are Amazon all-time lows. You’ll find our top picks from the sale down below the fold.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Picks from the Sale:
- WD 4TB Portable Gaming Drive $90 (Reg. $120+)
- Works with Playstation 4
- SanDisk 500GB Portable External SSD $110 (Reg. $200+)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Toshiba Canvio 2TB Portable Drive $50 (Reg. $63)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Headset $49 (Reg. $70)
- Razer Goliathus Small Gaming Mousepad $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Mic $64 (Reg. $85+)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse $40 (Reg. $63+)
- And many more…
We also still have Lexar’s 256GB portable SSD at the Amazon all-time low of $60 (Reg. $80). And when it comes to PCs and gaming gear, you’ll definitely want to browse through Dell’s Labor Day sale.
SanDisk 500GB Portable External SSD:
- Save time moving and editing your files with our lightning-fast, in-house NVMe technology that dramatically increases transfer speeds to up to 1050MB/s.** [**Read speed only; write speed lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB = 1,000,000 bytes.]
- Ruggedized design with a forged aluminum body protects the SSD core and dissipates heat. Its IP55 rating lets you know that it’s water- and dust-resistant while its durable, silicon rubber coating delivers higher impact resistance.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!