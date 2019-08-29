Get two Echo smart speakers for $80 + $15 Kohl’s Cash ($200 value)

Kohl’s is currently offering a two-pack of second generation Echo smart speakers for $79.99 shipped. You’ll even get an extra $15 in Kohl’s Cash to use during a week in September. As a comparison, this Echo speaker typically sells for $100 at Amazon. Today’s deal is easily the best offer we’ve seen on a single unit or two-pack, making it a great time to expand your smart home with additional speakers. The second generation Echo speaker features a fabric-wrapped design, access to various streaming music platforms, and voice control for your entire smart home. Pair multiple devices together and enjoy your favorite content throughout the house. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those looking to save further might want to consider an Echo Dot instead. It currently sells for $30 at Amazon. The compact design and smaller price tag make it easy to place multiple Dots throughout your home.

Second generation Echo speaker features:

Meet Echo – Our flagship smart speaker that connects to Alexa to play music, set alarms and timers, answer questions, control smart home devices, and more. Fits best in communal spaces, like living and family rooms.

Enjoy room-filling sound – Enjoy crisp vocals and dynamic bass response with Dolby processing.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

