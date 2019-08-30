Amazon’s Mac and PC gaming Gold Box starts at $8: TP-Link, Acer, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering various Mac and PC gaming accessories, desktops, and more from $7.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Acer Predator 27-inch UHD NVIDIA G-Sync Monitor for $499.99. That’s down from the usual $600+ price tag and the second best offer we’ve seen at Amazon all-time. Notable features include four USB 3.0 ports, HDMI input, a 60Hz panel, and Acer’s classic Predator design. Rated 3.9/5 stars by nearly 850 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for more deals from today’s Gold Box.
Other notable deals include:
- Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Keyboard: $80 (Reg. $100)
- TP-Link AV2000 Powerline Adapter: $50 (Reg. $70)
- TP-Link 16-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch: $50 (Reg. $60)
- …and more!
Acer Predator 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:
- 27-Inch IPS UHD Widescreen with 3840 x 2160 resolution
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz, Response Time: 4ms; Dimensions (H x W x D) 15.80″ – 21.70″ x 24.20″ x 10.60″ w/ stand ; 14.50″ x 24.20″ x 10.60″ w/o stand
- Pixel Pitch: 0.155mm. Flicker-less Technology-Reduces annoying screen flickering that can cause eye strain when viewing the monitor for long periods.
