Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac is $899 for a limited time (Orig. $1,299)

- Aug. 30th 2019 7:33 am ET

$899
0

B&H offers the mid-2017 Apple 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac 3GHz/16GB/1TB for $899 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,299. Apple is currently charging $1,059 for a refurbished model. This is a match of the best price we’ve tracked. Any time a Retina-enabled iMac falls below $1,000, it is particularly notable. It sports an Intel Core i5 3.0GHz processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. On the back you’ll find four USB 3.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a SDXC card slot, and a single Gigabit Ethernet port. With the school year underway, this is a great buy for students looking for a desktop solution.

Put your savings to good use by grabbing a few must-have iMac accessories. First up, Twelve South’s Backpack puts an aluminum shelf on the back of your iMac. It’s perfect for storing extra hard drives and keeping various accessories out of sight. I’d also encourage you to check out this Sabrent USB 3.0 hub with a unique design that brings your I/O around front. While Apple’s iMac certainly has a beautiful display, reaching those USB ports can be a bit tough. 

Apple 21-inch iMac features:

Apple weds high-res 4K visuals into its sleek, 5mm thin, mid 2017 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display. With a 4096 x 2304 screen resolution, this iMac provides 1 billion colors and 500 nits of brightness, which is 43% brighter than the previous model. The Retina 4K display also features a wider color gamut. Using a P3-based color gamut, the Retina 4K display provides a larger color space that more equally represents red, green, and blue, as compared to standard sRGB displays. And with more available colors, the images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail, with more balance and precision.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$899

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Mac deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple's computer lineup includes the iMac, which comes in 21- and 27-inch varieties. Laptops include the 12-inch MacBook, 11- and 13-inch MacBook Air plus 13- and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro. Apple is known for offering personal computers that cover nearly every type of needs from students to professionals. The 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Air line are ideal computers for education and every day users. Apple's Retina MacBook Pro models bring more power to the table for processor intensive activities like graphic design and video editing.
B&H

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp