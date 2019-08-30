Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac is $899 for a limited time (Orig. $1,299)

B&H offers the mid-2017 Apple 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac 3GHz/16GB/1TB for $899 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,299. Apple is currently charging $1,059 for a refurbished model. This is a match of the best price we’ve tracked. Any time a Retina-enabled iMac falls below $1,000, it is particularly notable. It sports an Intel Core i5 3.0GHz processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. On the back you’ll find four USB 3.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a SDXC card slot, and a single Gigabit Ethernet port. With the school year underway, this is a great buy for students looking for a desktop solution.

Put your savings to good use by grabbing a few must-have iMac accessories. First up, Twelve South’s Backpack puts an aluminum shelf on the back of your iMac. It’s perfect for storing extra hard drives and keeping various accessories out of sight. I’d also encourage you to check out this Sabrent USB 3.0 hub with a unique design that brings your I/O around front. While Apple’s iMac certainly has a beautiful display, reaching those USB ports can be a bit tough.

Apple 21-inch iMac features:

Apple weds high-res 4K visuals into its sleek, 5mm thin, mid 2017 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display. With a 4096 x 2304 screen resolution, this iMac provides 1 billion colors and 500 nits of brightness, which is 43% brighter than the previous model. The Retina 4K display also features a wider color gamut. Using a P3-based color gamut, the Retina 4K display provides a larger color space that more equally represents red, green, and blue, as compared to standard sRGB displays. And with more available colors, the images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail, with more balance and precision.

