Get a pair of table lamps with USB charging ports for $42 (Reg. $60)

Aooshine (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Bedside Table Lamps with dual 2A USB Ports at $41.99 shipped when the code DXGL7K2T is used at checkout. This is down from its $60 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a great way to illuminate your bedside and charge your phone at the same time, this set is perfect. Each lamp has two USB ports capable of 2A charging to make sure your device is ready to go in the morning. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re like me and need more than two charging ports at your bedside, check out the RAVPower 60W 12A 6-Port Desktop USB Charging Station for $20 Prime shipped. This gives you six USB ports capable of up to 60W of power, which is more than enough to charge an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. Plus, it makes going on vacation simple as a single outlet can power six devices.

Aooshine Bedside Table Lamp features:

The base of this decorative table lamp contains dual easy access 5V/2A USB ports so that you can charge 2 DEVICES AT ONCE, such as mobile phones, tablets, kindle readers, iPad, iPhone and so on. The USB port functions regardless of whether the lamp is on or off. The stylish pull chain on the USB table lamp can turn the light on or off without having to get up and flip the switch. Which makes it super convenient as a bed side table lamp or nightstand lamp.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!