Mountain Hardwear’s Labor Day Sale is live with 25% off select jackets, more

Mountain Hardwear is having its Labor Day Sale that’s offering 25% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on jackets, vests, pullovers, pants and more. Elevated Rewards Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Macrochill Full Zip Jacket is on sale for $64, which is down from its original rate of $85. This jacket is sleek to layer and perfect for transitioning weather. It’s also available in six color options and has large zippered pockets for extra storage. Find the rest of our top picks from Mountain Hardwear below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Another great sale to take advantage of is L.L. Bean’s Labor Day Event that’s offering 20% off your order.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!