Snag a Nerf Nailbiter Blaster for just $12 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Nailbiter Zombie Strike Blaster for $11.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Walmart when opting for in-store pickup. That’s at least 20% off the typical rate and one of the best Amazon offers we have tracked. With no priming required, the Nailbiter allows you to fire as quickly as you can load. Eight Zombie Strike darts are included, allowing you to completely fill it up. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If a small blaster will do, consider Nerf’s $5 N-Strike Elite Triad. Despite having a small form-factor, it’s able to fire up to 90 feet and comes with three darts. It’s smart enough to know which barrel is loaded and features a cocking handle for readying your shot.

Nerf Nailbiter Zombie Strike Blaster features:

The Nailbiter blaster features fast firing with no priming

The blaster has an 8-dart indexing clip

Includes 8 Zombie Strike darts

Part of the Zombie Strike Survival System

