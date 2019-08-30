Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack cuts an extra 25% off all sale items from $22

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack offers an extra 25% off all sale items. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Cole Haan Nantucket Loafers are a no-brainer for $45 and originally were priced at $90. These shoes are stylish, timeless and easy to slip-on. Its contrasting coloring is very fashionable and I love its penny slot detail. Best of all, it features a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale with an extra 50% off all sale items.

