Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack cuts an extra 25% off all sale items from $22

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack offers an extra 25% off all sale items. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Cole Haan Nantucket Loafers are a no-brainer for $45 and originally were priced at $90. These shoes are stylish, timeless and easy to slip-on. Its contrasting coloring is very fashionable and I love its penny slot detail. Best of all, it features a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nordstrom Tech-Smart Half-Zip Pullover $22 (Orig. $80)
- Steven Madden Park Casual Sneaker $28 (Orig. $90)
- Cole Haan Nantucket Loafers $45 (Orig. $90)
- TUMI Bravo Aviano Slim Briefcase $197 (Orig. $395)
- Oakley Division BioZone Jacket $67 (Orig. $230)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Renew Rival Running Sneaker $38 (Orig. $85)
- J.Crew Merino Sweater Blazer $41 (Orig. $138)
- AG Ankle Jeggings $45 (Orig. $198)
- BP Brice Notched Bootie $35 (Orig. $120)
- The North Face Cozy Slaker $33 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale with an extra 50% off all sale items.
