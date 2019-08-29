Vineyard Vines is back with an extra 50% off all sale items from $30

Vineyard Vines takes an additional 50% off all sale styles with promo code WOAS50 at checkout. Receive free shipping on all orders over $125. Note: all items are final sale. The Wicking Pique Polo Shirt for men is a standout from this sale. This shirt is available in an array of color options and its sweat-wicking material is great for warm weather. I also love its contrasting logo on the chest and it features a wrinkle-resistant fabric to keep you looking polished all-day. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

