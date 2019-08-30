Nordstrom’s Summer Sale takes up to 40% off The North Face, Nike, more

Now until September 8th, Nordstrom’s Summer Sale is offering up to 40% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on all orders. Cold weather is approaching and the men’s North Face Heritage Crew Neck is a perfect option for transitioning weather. Originally priced at $45, however during the sale you can find it for just $34. It features a large side logo on the chest and a fleece interior to help keep you warm. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, snakeskin is very popular for the fall months. The Vince Camuto Corlina Ankle Strap Sandals are on sale for $60 and originally were priced at $100. These shoes will look great with jeans, dresses and more.

Our top picks for women include:

