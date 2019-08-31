Hit the road with Anker’s Roav C1 1080p Dash Cam: $53 (Save $20)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav C1 1080p Dash Cam for $52.99 shipped when coupon code ROAVSDF9 has been applied during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there, beats our last mention by $1, and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. We all have seen incredible things while on the road. From unique wildlife to reckless drivers, this dash cam will capture it all. Simple pairing with a smartphone allows you to easily manage and download footage. A built-in gravity sensor will automatically lock accident footage to prevent it from being automatically overwritten. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

Today’s savings are large enough to max out your new dash cam’s storage with SanDisk’s $19 128GB Ultra microSD Card. This class 10 card offers up to 100MB/s transfer speeds and is fully-capable of recording FHD footage without breaking a sweat.

Anker Roav C1 1080p Dash Cam features:

CRYSTAL-CLEAR RECORDINGS: Advanced Sony Exmor sensor, wide-angle lense, and Nighthawk Vision technology capture 4 lanes of traffic in Full HD 1080P — even at night.

INSTANT VIDEO ACCESS: Use the ROAV app to download, manage, and view DashCam’s recordings directly on your mobile devices.

MOTION-ACTIVATED: Gravity sensor activates the camera if your car is bumped or moved to automatically record hit-and-runs.

EXTREME TEMPERATURE RESISTANCE: Designed to continue operation in 19℉-149℉.

