Google Home Sale: Max $228.50, Nest Hub $58, Chromecast $30, more from $24.50

Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Max in Chalk or Charcoal for $228.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $70 off the regular rate, a $40+ savings compared to Walmart’s sale price, and is one of the best offers we’ve seen yet. Google Home Max delivers ‘balanced bass along with crystal-clear highs’ to wherever it is placed. This is thanks to an automatic Room EQ that ‘adjusts the sound based on where you place it’. Compatibility with YouTube Music, Pandora, Spotify, and many other services make it a convenient option for listening to a plethora of streaming platforms. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review. Continue reading to find additional Google Home products on sale.

More Google Home products at Rakuten:

For those debating between the Google and Amazon ecosystem, bear in mind that you can pick up an Echo Plus with Sengled Smart Bulb for $150. This is the closest alternative to Google Home Max that Amazon currently offers (I have been very happy with it), but rumor has it that an even beefier model is on the way.

Google Home Max features:

Hear every note as the artist intended. Feel every beat with heart-pounding bass. Meet Google Home Max. It’s our ultimate speaker, made for your music. You get deep layers of balanced bass along with crystal-clear highs. No unwanted resonance. No muddiness. Just pure sound that fills the room. Room EQ adjusts the sound based on where you place it. Media EQ fine tunes the speaker so every song sounds its best. It’s software that keeps getting smarter thanks to automatic updates.

Play songs from services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and more. Stream music over Wi-Fi. Connect using Bluetooth. Or plug in a stereo cable. Since it’s part of the Google Home family and powered by the Google Assistant, you can ask it questions, manage your smart home devices and so much more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!