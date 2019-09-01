Give your pup a pack of goodies with a BarkBox subscription for $15 (Reg. $29)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a monthly BarkBox subscription for $15 shipped. Typically selling for $29, today’s offer saves you nearly 50% and is the best we’ve seen. Available in three different sizes, you’ll be able to get a box of treats, toys and other goodies for your pup. After the first month, BarkBox will renew at $29, so be aware of that if you’ll want to cancel ahead of time. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Not sure if you should join the Subscription Box craze? Check out our guide for some tips.

BarkBox is a monthly subscription of original toys and healthy treats tailored to your dog. Our in-house team designs every toy and we partner with American farms to select the best all-natural treats and chews. Every box is created around a fun theme, so each month is a new adventure. BarkBox is more than just a box—it’s a celebration of you and your dog (from people who are just as dog-crazy as you).

Each month’s BarkBox is packed with two original toys, two full bags of treats, and one delicious chew—and it’s all designed around an original theme and customized to what your dog likes.