Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock packs plenty of I/O at $96.50 (Reg. $130)

Amazon offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $96.63 shipped. Having originally retailed for $150, we’ve more recently been tracking a $130 going rate. Today’s price cut shaves 25% off, beats our previous mention by $23 and is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Perfect for adding some missing I/O back to your MacBook, Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini brings Gigabit Ethernet and USB-A, as well as DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. It rocks a bus-powered design, making it a notable option for using while traveling. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers, and for a more hands-on look, be sure to check out our review.

Those looking for save even more still can instead opt for Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub enters at $35 when you clip the on-page coupon. You won’t find the same array of inputs as on Elgato’s Mini Dock, but this more budget-conscious option still has Ethernet, HDMI and three USB 3.0 ports.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

Expand the connectivity of your Thunderbolt 3 enabled Windows or Mac system with the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock from Corsair. This dock connects to your host system using an integrated 4.7″ Thunderbolt 3 cable and offers one DisplayPort 1.2 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and one Gigabit Ethernet port. The DisplayPort and HDMI port both support resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 60 Hz and the HDMI port is also HDCP 2.2 compliant.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!