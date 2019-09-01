Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock packs plenty of I/O at $96.50 (Reg. $130)

- Sep. 1st 2019 10:04 am ET

Get this deal
$130 $96.50
0

Amazon offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $96.63 shipped. Having originally retailed for $150, we’ve more recently been tracking a $130 going rate. Today’s price cut shaves 25% off, beats our previous mention by $23 and is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Perfect for adding some missing I/O back to your MacBook, Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini brings Gigabit Ethernet and USB-A, as well as DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. It rocks a bus-powered design, making it a notable option for using while traveling. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers, and for a more hands-on look, be sure to check out our review.

Those looking for save even more still can instead opt for Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub enters at $35 when you clip the on-page coupon. You won’t find the same array of inputs as on Elgato’s Mini Dock, but this more budget-conscious option still has Ethernet, HDMI and three USB 3.0 ports.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

Expand the connectivity of your Thunderbolt 3 enabled Windows or Mac system with the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock from Corsair. This dock connects to your host system using an integrated 4.7″ Thunderbolt 3 cable and offers one DisplayPort 1.2 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and one Gigabit Ethernet port. The DisplayPort and HDMI port both support resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 60 Hz and the HDMI port is also HDCP 2.2 compliant.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$130 $96.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

elgato

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go