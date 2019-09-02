Calphalon’s 5.3-Quart Slow Cooker now $40 for today only (Reg. $120)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Calphalon 5.3-Quart Digital Sauté Slow Cooker in dark stainless steel for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $120 direct and from Home Depot, this model is currently going for $60 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Features include a 5.3-Quart capacity, ceramic-coated cooking surfaces, a pair of heat settings plus a keep warm option and more. The oven and cooktop-safe pot will also allow you to sear off meats alongside the usual slow cooking tasks. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, if it’s just a basic slow cooker you’re after without the additional searing option, consider this Crock-Pot 4-Quart Smart-Pot at $30 instead. Or even this miniature option at just over $10 for side dishes and dips. Clearly both options aren’t going to carry the same capacity of food as today’s featured deal, but you’ll also keep some cash in your pocket.

Speaking of cookers, we have some very notable Labor Day offers on Instant Pot. That includes the 8-Quart variant for just $60 plus other models starting from $45 right here. Be sure to browse through our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Calphalon 5.3-Quart Digital Sauté Slow Cooker :

Saute and simmer food in this Calphalon slow cooker. The cooking pot is compatible with most cooktops and is oven-safe, and the appliance has easy-to-use programmable digital controls showing LED-lit cooking modes. This 5.3-quart Calphalon slow cooker has two cooking settings and an automatic keep-warm function.

