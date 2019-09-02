Instant Pot’s Duo 8-Quart drops to just $60 for Labor Day (Reg. $100+), more

Sep. 2nd 2019

Target is now offering the Instant Pot Duo 8-Quart is a 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for just $59.95 shipped right now. Regularly $100 or more at Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the larger 8-quart model. It is $10 below the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. Alongside the 18/18 stainless steel inner pot, it replaces up to 7 small kitchen appliances with its 14 built-in cooking settings and included accessories (rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup). If you’re looking for a simple one-pot meal solution for the whole family, this is one of your best options. Rated 4+ stars from over 35,000 Amazon customers. But you’ll want to head below for even more notable Instant Pot deals as well.

For today only, Amazon is also offering some deals on the 6-Quart Instant Pot Duo as part of its Gold Box. You’ll find the red, teal and white models all marked down to $59.99 shipped. Regularly fetching closer to $80 or so, this is a new all-time low on the red model, matching on the teal, and within a couple bucks on the white model. While not quite as good a value as the blowout Target deal above, this is quite a notable price on the non-standard color options. They carry a 4+ star rating from over 35,000 Amazon customers and are a number one best-seller.

We also have Instant Pot’s LUX Mini 3-Qt. Pressure Cooker at a new Amazon low and you’ll find the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart currently marked down to $50 on Amazon. Both of which are great alternatives if you don’t need the family-sized options above.

Instant Pot Duo:

Instant Pot Duo 8 Quart is a 7-in-1 programmable cooker, it replaces 7 kitchen appliances as it has the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker & warmer. 14 built-in smart programs (Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Saute, Steam, Rice, Porridge, Multigrain, Slow Cook, Keep-Warm, Yogurt, Pasteurize & Jiu Niang) cook your favorite dishes with the press of a button.

