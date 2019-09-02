Get your game on while traveling, MSI’s 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is $150 off

Sep. 2nd 2019

$699 $549
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the MSI GL63 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop 2.6 GHz/256GB/8GB for $549 shipped. Usually fetching $699, today’s price cut is one of the first major discounts we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low for this configuration. Sporting a 15.6-inch display, this laptop makes it easy to game or get work done while on-the-go. An NVMe SSD allows for quick boot-up times and overall speedy performance when working with files. Other notable inclusions here are a backlit keyboard, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050 graphics card and more. Reviews are still rolling in here, but MSI is a well-known brand with a large lineup of highly-rated gaming computers.

If you’re not a fan of relying on trackpads for gaming, a nice way to use your savings would be grabbing a dedicated mouse for your mobile gaming rig. At $40Razer’s DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse fits the bill for both causal and competitive uses. It sports a variable 16,000 DPI sensor, RGB lighting and much more. 

MSI GL63 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop features:

  • Display: 15.6″ Full HD eDP IPS-Level 45% NTSC
  • Processor: Core i5-8300H 2.3 – 4.0GHz
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050 4G GDDR5
  • Memory: 8GB (8G*1) DDR4 2666MHz, 2 Sockets; Max Memory 32GB
  • Storage: 256GB NVMe SSD

