DJI Osmo Pocket records smooth footage in 4K, now $271 (Reg. $349)

Adorama’s official Rakuten storefront offers the DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld Camera for $271 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: you’ll need to be logged into your free Rakuten account to apply this code. As a comparison, it typically goes for $349 and Amazon is charging around $320. Our previous mention was $315. DJI Osmo Pocket delivers buttery-smooth footage with support for 4K at 60fps. Still images come in at 12MP thanks a 1/2.3-inch sensor. If you’re someone who finds themselves regularly capturing content on-the-go, investing in Osmo Pocket is a no-brainer at this price. It’s ideal for making the best of bumpy or shaky footage which otherwise may not be usable. Head over to DroneDJ for additional details on the DJI Osmo Pocket. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save further and go with a Zhiyun Smooth smartphone stabilizer for over 50% less. This model is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices, making it an easy solution to use your existing hardware. Its fold-up design makes it easy to throw this accessory in your backpack wherever adventures take you. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

DJI Osmo Pocket features:

3-Axis Mechanical Gimbal: The Osmo Pocket camera is equipped with a remarkable 3-axis stabilized gimbal and a new algorithm that ensures a control accuracy of ±0.005° and maximum control speed of 120°/s.

Amazingly Powerful Performance: Osmo Pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a pixel size of 1.55 μm for footage worth sharing every time.

DJI Mimo: Osmo Pocket is meant for anyone with a story to tell, which is why we developed DJI Mimo. This dedicated app expands your imagination with editing tools and opens the door to a community that inspires your own visual storytelling.

