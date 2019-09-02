No hub required for TP-Link’s Kasa Smart LED Light Bulb at $13 (Reg. $20)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa KL110 Smart LED Light Bulb for $12.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20 and has dropped to $15 at various retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Without a required hub, TP-Link’s Kasa bulbs are perfect for starting or expanding your smart home. This model offers dimmable shades of white along with compatibility for Alexa and Google ecosystems. Also includes app support on both iOS and Android devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars by 379 Amazon reviewers.

Not ready to go the smart bulb route? Consider going with Century’s best-selling 24-hour mechanical timer for $9. It’s an easy way to automate your lights throughout the house. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon customers.

TP-Link Kasa KL110 Smart LED Light Bulb features:

DIMMABLE Kasa Smart’s dimmable light bulb has a dimming range from 1% to 100%. Set the right brightness for any mood or activity. Turn your bulb to full brightness to get your kids up in the morning or dim it enough for them to fall asleep at night

NO HUB REQUIRED The Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb, Dimmable connects to your home’s secure WiFi network. No need for a hub or extra equipment. All you need is your smartphone, the Kasa Smart app and a WiFi connection to start controlling your bulb from anywhere

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE Control your smart light bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app (iOS, Android). Smoothly dim the brightness of your light bulb from anywhere with the app

