V-MODA’s fashionable Crossfade Wireless Headphones hit $100 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Headphones for $99.99 shipped. That’s around $40 off the typical rate found at Best Buy and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen. Shortly after the original V-MODA Crossfade headphones debuted, I quickly picked up a pair. Back then, AUX cables were standard and wireless technology was cutting-edge. Fast forward to today, and Crossfades now sport Bluetooth and make it dead-simple to enjoy music, podcasts, and audiobooks without being physically tethered to a device. A stunning look across four colorways provide an appearance that’s sure to stand out from the crowd. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those on the hunt for active noise cancellation may want to consider TaoTronics’ SoundSurge 60 Headphones for $55 when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll give up the flashy appearance of V-MODA’s offering, but spending nearly half as much should significantly soften the blow.

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Headphones features:

  • Built-in hidden microphone specially tuned and optimized for phone calls and voice recognition. With a breathable vegan leather and 3D mesh exterior
  • Lithium-ion battery provides up to 12 hours of continuous music, entertainment and calls, recharge it to 100% in 100 minutes thanks to the included elegant V-Micro USB cable; unlimited hours of music in analog wired mode

