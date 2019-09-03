Today only, AirPods + Qi Charging Case hit one of the best prices yet: $147.50

Today only, 6ave Electronics via Rakuten is offering the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $147.38 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly $199, today’s offer beats Amazon’s sale price by $22 and is one the best we’ve tracked. Few earbuds can truly compare with AirPods. That’s because Apple’s latest generation AirPods sport ‘Hey Siri’, have an H1 chip, and can be charged via Lightning or a Qi mat. Hit up our review to learn more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. The stars have aligned and Nomad’s Qi Base also happens to be on sale. It allows you to charge an iPhone and AirPods wirelessly, making it a great companion for your new earbuds.

Spend less than today’s savings on Anker’s $16 Qi Charger for yet another way to top off your new AirPods. A circular design with simple Anker branding allows it to blend well in most spaces. Rated 4/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon shoppers.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case features:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

